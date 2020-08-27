'Four more years': Trump formally accepts GOP nomination from White House | 27 Aug 2020 | President Trump formally accepted the GOP nomination for reelection on Thursday evening in front of a sea of guests on the White House South Lawn on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. "We are one national family, and we will always protect, love and care for each other," Trump said to thunderous applause from the crowd of supporters after emerging from the White House with first lady Melania Trump to the sounds of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." "My fellow Americans, tonight with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept the nomination for president of the United States," he said to wild cheers of "four more years!"