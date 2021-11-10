Four States in Northeastern US Sign Pact to Share Data on Guns --Agreement is set to last five years | 10 Oct 2021 | New York and three other states have signed a pact to share information on guns used in crimes. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and three other Democrats -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy -- announced the partnership on Oct. 7. According to the agreement, "gun violence continues to plague communities" throughout the four states and the nation as a whole. Law enforcement agencies being able to share "crime gun data" with agencies in other states "will assist in their efforts to detect and deter gun crime" and in their efforts to investigate so-called straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals, the pact also states.