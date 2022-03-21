Four US soldiers killed in Osprey crash during NATO exercise --The soldiers were onboard a US Marine Osprey that crashed north of the Arctic Circle. They were participating in a NATO exercise Cold Response in Norway. | 19 March 2022 | Four US soldiers have died in Norway when the military aircraft they were traveling in crashed during NATO training exercises, the country's Prime Minister Gahr Store said on Saturday. The US Marine Corps Osprey aircraft were taking part in a NATO training exercise when it went missing on Friday... Defense department spokesman John Kirby said some 3,000 US Marines were taking part in the exercise.