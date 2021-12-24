Fourteen GOP Lawmakers Sign Letter to DC Mayor Bowser to Fire Deputy Warden Landerkin Who Allows Torture of DC Political Prisoners | 24 Dec 2021 | There are currently dozens of Trump supporters indefinitely detained without trial at the DC Gulag in Washington DC. The corrupt DC judges will not allow these men to post bail and many are beaten and regularly abused by the DC prison guards. The J-6 protesters have been beaten by the Trump-hating guards to within an inch of their lives. The Deputy Warden is a leftist who regularly tweets vicious attacks at Trump supporters. Kathleen Landerkin is Deputy Warden at the DC Gulag. Landerkin even tweeted how she wants white Republicans to go extinct. Landerkin allows Trump supporters to be beaten, neglected, and abused by the prison guards. On December 16, 2021, fourteen Republicans signed a letter to Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser demanding she fire Deputy Warden Kathleen Landerkin after news emerged of Landerkin's extremist beliefs and torturing of prisoners.