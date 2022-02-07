Fourth of July travel: Hundreds of flights canceled on busy weekend | 2 July 2022 | Travel for the Fourth of July weekend has begun, sending airlines into a whirlwind as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and transportation returns to normal. By 11 a.m. EST Saturday, there were already Saturday cancellations within, into or departing the United States, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Saturday delays totaled 1,745 nationwide, creating a cascading effect for flyers with layovers. Staffing challenges [due to the vaccine mandate] and weather, combined with increased travel demand after the pandemic, has strained the nation's flight infrastructure.