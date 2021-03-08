Fourth police officer who responded to Capitol riot dies of 'suicide' | 2 Aug 2021 | A Washington, DC police officer who responded to the deadly riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 took his own life last month, making him the fourth law enforcement officer who took part in the events of that day to [allegedly] die by his own hand. Officer Kyle DeFreytag helped enforce the curfew put in place after hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building in an effort to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results, The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told WUSA. DeFreytag died on July 10. He was described as a Pennsylvania native and a five-year veteran of the DC force.