Fourth Texas migrant bus arrives in D.C. near U.S. Capitol --Bus carrying approximately 10 migrants was assisted by a social services organization | 16 April 2022 | A fourth bus transporting migrants from Texas who crossed the U.S. border illegally arrived in the nation's capital Saturday. The bus, transporting approximately 10 passengers, arrived near Union Station in Washington, D.C., Saturday morning. Passengers were dropped off at the same area as previous envoys – blocks away from the Capitol and directly in front of the city's central train station.