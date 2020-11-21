FOX 11 obtains photos of Gov. Newsom at French restaurant allegedly not following COVID-19 protocols | 20 Nov 2020 | FOX 11 obtained exclusive photos on Tuesday night of Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly eating at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California at a dinner party he attended on November 6 not following his own COVID-19 protocols he set forth for the state. Now new fallout on Wednesday evening over the two photos obtained exclusively by FOX 11 Tuesday night showing Governor Gavin Newsom dining at the luxurious French Laundry restaurant in Napa for the birthday dinner of well-known lobbyist Jason Kinney. Not only do they call into question Governor Newsom's explanation that the dinner was outside they also reveal that two high-level members of the California Medical Association were there at the dinner with the governor and that's sparking outrage.