FOX 35 Investigates: Questions raised after fatal motorcycle crash listed as COVID-19 death | 19 July 2020 | [17 July 2020] A person who died in a motorcycle accident was added to Florida’s COVID-19 death count, according to a state health official. FOX 35 News found this out after asking Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino whether two coronavirus victims who were in their 20s had any underlying conditions. One of his answers surprised us. "The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident," Pino said. Dr. Pino was asked if the man's data was removed. "I don’t think so. I have to double-check," Pino said... [19 July 2020 ] On Saturday, Kent Donahue, from Dr. Pino's office, said the motorcyclist's death "was reviewed and he was taken off the list for COVID fatalities." Two days after a FOX 35 investigation, health officials confirm that a motorcycle death that was initially counted among COVID-19 fatalities has been removed from the state's data.