Fox Business suddenly cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight,' its highest-rated show | 05 Feb 2021 | Lou Dobbs, the longtime host of the signature right-wing talk show on the Fox Business Network, was canned by the network on Friday night. "Lou Dobbs Tonight" is off the air, effective immediately, a Fox spokesperson confirmed. An interim show will take Dobbs' place at 5 and 7 p.m. Eastern starting Monday. It was a head-scratching change by Fox Business, since Dobbs was its highest-rated host, albeit on a relatively low-rated network. He often doubled his lead-in's ratings, which is a rare feat in television. Dobbs, a veteran financial news anchor, became known at Fox Business, was one of the former president's biggest boosters on television.