FOX News Interviews Ukrainian President Zelensky - Edits Out Him Responding to Azov Battalion Atrocities 'They Are What They Are' | 2 April 2022 | We first reported on the Azov Battalion in Ukraine months ago. This group of Neo-Nazis is known for atrocities in Ukraine. President Zelensky's response to a question about the group was edited from the interview by FOX News. Bret Baier at FOX News asked President Zelensky about the Azov Battalion and whether the group was killing Russian POWs. This question is in the video. It was an interesting question. However, Zelensky's response was so bad that FOX removed it from the video displayed later of the interview.