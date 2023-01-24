Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz attacked on NYC subway after stopping teens from assaulting older man | 23 Jan 2023 | Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz was brutally attacked on the New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. Klotz was on his way home after watching the Giants-Eagles NFL playoff game at a Manhattan bar shortly before he noticed a group of teens harassing an "older gentleman," and had set his hair on fire with a joint. "I was like, whoa, you can't do that," Klotz said on Fox & Friends. "That's not cool, and that's all it took, and then I was the focus of all their attention." He said the group was taunting him, and he tried to remove himself from the situation, but the attack did not stop there. The group followed him to another subway car... Klotz was treated at a local hospital after the assault. Three of the teen suspects were stopped by police in connection with the attack, but they were released to their parents without facing charges.