France attack: Attacker arrived from Tunisia days ago | 29 Oct 2020 | The man who stabbed two women and a man to death in a church in France arrived from Tunisia days ago, officials say. The suspect, 21, had an Italian Red Cross document, issued after he arrived by a migrant boat to Italy's Lampedusa island last month. He was shot by police and is in a critical condition. One of the victims of Thursday's attack at the Notre-Dame basilica in the city of Nice was "virtually beheaded". President Emmanuel Macron said it was an "Islamist terrorist attack". Mr Macron said the number of soldiers being deployed to protect public places - such as churches and schools - would rise from 3,000 to 7,000.