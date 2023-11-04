France denies military presence in Ukraine --Leaked documents imply French soldiers are on the ground. | 9 April 2023 | The French government denied on Saturday that French soldiers were on the ground in Ukraine, Le Monde reported. "There are no French forces engaged in operations in Ukraine," the team of Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu told the French outlet. A trove of leaked documents detailing plans about Ukraine's spring military offensive and circulating online reportedly imply that French soldiers are present on the battlefield in Ukraine. According to the Guardian, "One slide suggested that a small contingent of less than a hundred special operations personnel from NATO members France, America, Britain and Latvia were already active in Ukraine."