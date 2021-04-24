France opens terrorism probe in police station stabbing | 23 April 2021 | French authorities opened a terrorism investigation and detained three people after a police official was stabbed to death inside a police station outside Paris. Officers shot and killed the attacker at the scene Friday, authorities said. Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters that his office took over the probe because the attacker had staked out the station ahead of time, because of statements he made during the attack, and because he targeted a police official... A French judicial official said the suspect was born in Tunisia and that witnesses heard him say "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great," during the attack.