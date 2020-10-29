France teacher attack: Seven charged over Samuel Paty's killing | 22 Oct 2020 | Seven people have been charged over the death of a French teacher who was beheaded close to his school last week. Samuel Paty, 47, was targeted for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students. His killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police shortly after last Friday's attack. But seven people, including two students and a parent of one of Mr Paty's pupils, were detained in the days following the killing. On Wednesday, prosecutors said six of the suspects had been charged with complicity in a terrorist murder and placed under judicial investigation.