France's first round of elections makes Macron, Le Pen look for new allies | 11 April 2022 | The first round of the French presidential elections on Sunday didn’t award a decisive advantage to any of the two key contestants. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and National Rally leader Marine Le Pen have essentially reproduced the state of play that existed in the first round of presidential elections five years ago. Macron garnered 27.6% of the vote on Sunday, while Le Pen got 23.41%. Analysts and both camps agree that the results are uncertain.