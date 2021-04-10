Francis Collins, longtime head of NIH, will resign, report says | 4 Oct 2021 | Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, is set to announce his resignation on Tuesday and will vacate his post by the end of 2020, according to reports. The 71-year-old physician-geneticist, who oversaw the research center for 12 years, aims to return to the National Human Genome Research Institute, the Washington Post reported. The lab is a branch of NIH. The paper, citing an NIH official, reported that the agency does not have an interim director to replace Collins.