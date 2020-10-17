Free speech, anti-Twitter rally in San Francisco turns ugly as counter-protesters storm event, beat pro-Trump demonstrators --An organizer of the protest had a tooth knocked out | 17 Oct 2020 | A rally called to promote free speech and denounce big tech censorship turned ugly Saturday in San Francisco, when hundreds of alleged Antifa counter-protesters showed up and berated and attacked demonstrators, leaving one missing a tooth. The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which it argues censors free speech. They planned to rally at United Nations Plaza before moving the protest to Twitter's headquarters a few blocks away. But the event quickly devolved into a shouting match and violence as hundreds of counter-protesters stormed the scene. Video shows one counter-protester punching Philip Anderson, an organizer of the event, knocking one of his teeth out. Anderson posted a picture of the aftermath on social media and said he was attacked by Antifa.