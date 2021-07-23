Freedom Caucus pushes McCarthy to oust Pelosi as speaker over Jan. 6 committee | 23 July 2021 | Members of the House Freedom Caucus are calling on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to use a procedural tactic to remove Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her leadership post, citing her decision to block Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan from the Jan. 6 select committee. In a letter sent to McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday, the conservative group accused Pelosi (D-Calif.) of holding "an authoritarian reign" over the lower chamber, arguing her recent actions warrant moving forward with vacating the chair. "We, the House Freedom Caucus, respectfully request that you pursue the authorization of the House Republican Conference, pursuant to Conference rules, to file and bring up a privileged motion by July 31, 2021, to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi's authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House," they wrote.