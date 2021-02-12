Freedom Caucus wants McConnell to force shutdown over vaccine mandates | 1 Dec 2021 | The conservative House Freedom Caucus called on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday to block any stopgap government funding bill that does not bar spending federal dollars on enforcing vaccine mandates. The letter was sent as House Democrats attempt to craft a continuing resolution to keep the federal government fully functional through mid-January. Current funding expires at the end of Friday. In a letter to McConnell (R-Useless Eater-Ky.), Freedom Caucus members blasted what they described as Joe Biden's "very damaging, unAmerican, and in the worst cases, unlawful vaccine mandates" and called on Senate Republicans to use "all procedural tools at your disposal to deny timely passage of the CR [continuing resolution] unless it prohibits funding -- in all respects -- for the vaccine mandates and enforcement thereof."