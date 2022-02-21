Freedom Convoy DC trucker reveals plans to clog capital's vital Beltway interstate and likens impending protest to 'a giant boa constrictor that squeezes, chokes and swallows' --The protests are a spinoff of Canada's massive Freedom Convoy, which left Ottawa crippled for weeks by truckers decrying vaccine mandates --One lane will be left open for emergency vehicles | 21 Feb 2022 | Freedom Convoy truckers headed for DC plan to clog the capital's vital Beltway interstate -- with one likening the protest to a deadly boa constrictor. Bob Bolus, who's leading a fleet of transports from Pennsylvania to Washington on Wednesday, plans to help shut down the Capital Beltway on Friday in protest of vaccine mandates, pandemic-related restrictions, and more... "The Beltway will be shutdown," Bolus told Fox News. "I'll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor that basically squeezes you, chokes you, and then swallows you. And that's what we're going to do to DC. We will not compromise anybody's safety or health. As far as if they [people] can't get to work, geez, that's too bad." Bolus said in a flyer that he's leading a group of truckers from Harrisburg to Washington to take a stand against Joe Biden's "tyrannical machine's attempt to remove our inalienable rights."