Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police | 17 Feb 2022 | Canadian "Freedom Convoy" leader Tamara Lich has been arrested by police in Ottawa, according to online reports. CBC News reporter David Cochrane wrote in a tweet: "Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was arrested Thursday evening by Ottawa police and also remains in police custody. Both she and Chris Barber - who was arrested earlier - are expected to be charged criminally, according to sources." A clip showing Lich being detained by Ottawa police was also shared on social media by an account which is seemingly associated with the convoy.