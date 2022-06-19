French court orders 4G antenna switch-off over cow health concerns --A farmer in central-east France said that milk production had dropped by 15-20% in the days following the antenna installation, and 40 of his 200 cows had died | 22 May 2022 | A court in France has found in favour of a farmer who claimed that a 4G antenna was damaging his cows' health, and has ordered for the antenna to be switched off for two months. The administrative court in Clermont-Ferrand (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) ordered the switch-off after Frédéric Salgues, a farmer in Haute-Loire, said he suspected that it was damaging his herd's health. Operator Orange now has three months to act in accordance with the ruling, including stopping the antenna's operation while ensuring phone coverage, including emergency calls, for Orange users in the area affected.