French rebels massively destroy 5G networks | 31 Dec 2021 | Rebels in France have declared war on the infrastructure of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. An ever-expanding resistance movement has been sabotaging the widely despised 5G network. A three-part report on the Reporterre website noted: "Relay antennae are being torched, fibre-optic cables cut, pylons unbolted. During the night, people burn construction machinery, attack masts with disc cutters or destroy electrical equipment with sledgehammers." Vehicles belonging to telecommunications businesses have also been set on fire in at least 140 attacks since the start of the Covid [mandates].