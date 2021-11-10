French teenager arrested for trying to enter hospital with President Emmanuel Macron's vaccine passport – media | 10 Oct 2021 | A French teen has reportedly been arrested and fined for attempting to enter a hospital using the health pass data of President Emmanuel Macron, which had been leaked online. He said he impersonated the president "just for fun." The 19-year-old presented Macron's QR code at the door of a hospital in Marseille earlier this week, but didn’t fool security guards, who let him enter before calling the police. The teen was then arrested and taken into police custody, according to multiple reports in French media. He was later released and given a fine for "presentation of a health document belonging to a third party."