FTC takes censorship to a whole new level, charges and fines St. Louis man for questioning vaccines, promoting zinc and vitamin D | 22 April 2021 | The FTC recently charged a St. Louis man for making fraudulent claims about covid-19. The FTC is charging Eric Nepute and Quickwork LLC in a federal court for the heinous crime of advertising zinc and vitamin D to combat covid-19. Nepute is charged with ten counts of violating the Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act. The FTC alleges that Nepute falsely advertised his products, which contain vitamin D and zinc – two important supplements that are scientifically proven to block viral replication and prevent hospitalization. In 2020, the U.S. Congress quietly installed a new censorship clause in a coronavirus emergency response and relief package. In HR 133, Congress gave the FTC supreme authority to target, arrest and fine anyone who doesn’t follow the government's narrative on lock downs, masks, quarantines and vaccines. Anyone who promotes a healthy immune system can now be charged and fined for the "criminal" act of helping people treat and overcome respiratory infection.