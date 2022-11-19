FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him --Nine members of House Financial Services Committee received donations from Bankman-Fried, other FTX employees | 19 Nov 2022 | Members of the House Financial Services Committee have received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Sam Bankman-Fried and others at his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX. Nine members of the House Financial Services Committee have received money from FTX totaling just over $300,000, according to a review of Federal Election Commission records by the Washington Free Beacon. Bankman-Fried was a major contributor to Democratic candidates during the midterm election cycle, funneling most of his donations through a political action committee called Protect Our Future PAC.