Fukushima: Japan to release more than one million tonnes of radioactive water into sea | 13 April 2021 | Japan will release more than one million tonnes of radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. The decision, long-speculated but delayed for years due to safety concerns and protests, came at a meeting of Cabinet ministers who endorsed the ocean release as the best option. The move is being fiercely opposed by Japan's neighbours - with China's foreign ministry calling the plan "extremely irresponsible". In a statement on its website, the foreign ministry added that the move will "seriously damage international public health and safety, and the vital interests of people in neighbouring countries".