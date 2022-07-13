Full video shows extent of botched police response to Uvalde school shooting | 13 July 2022 | Full video documenting the Uvalde, Texas school shooting lays bare in devastating detail how police botched the response to the massacre that left 19 kids and two teachers dead. The footage, released in full by the Austin American-Statesman, depicts upsetting scenes that show cops dilly-dallying in the hallway instead of charging toward 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos as he systematically slaughtered 21 people on May 24. The Statesman published both condensed clips and the full 82-minute video Tuesday, sparking further outrage over cops' inaction. The security video footage that was leaked to the newspaper revealed a cop in a helmet and vest using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer and checking his phone as Ramos was inside an unlocked classroom with children. It also showed officers fleeing down the hallway when Ramos fires in their direction.