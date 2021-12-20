Fully vaccinated and boosted Colorado Rep. Jason Crow says he tested positive for COVID-19 | 19 Dec 2021 | Colorado U.S. Rep. Jason Crow has tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, he said on Twitter on Sunday night, adding that he had mild symptoms. "I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection," he said on Twitter. "I'm thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective)." Two other Democrats, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, said Sunday they have tested positive for COVID-19.