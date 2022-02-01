Fully vaccinated and boosted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19 | 2 Jan 2022 | Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. Austin, who said he is experiencing mild symptoms, will quarantine at home for five days. "As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status -- and the booster I received in early October -- have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been," Austin said. [Insert eye-roll here. If you're vaccinated against a virus, you should not get the virus.]