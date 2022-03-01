Fully vaccinated and boosted Democratic congressman announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 | 30 Dec 2021 | Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr (D-NJ) announced on Twitter Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. "Today I tested positive for covid," the 84-year-old New Jersey Democrat tweeted. Pascrell's announcement comes a week after three Senate Democrats revealed positive coronavirus tests as the omicron variant of the virus continues to spread across the country. Delaware Senator Chris Coons, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker all tested positive for the virus in the course of a few days. Both Warren and Booker said that they were fully vaccinated.