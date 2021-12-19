Fully vaccinated and boosted Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19 | 19 Dec 2021 | Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced that she has tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren announced on Twitter Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted." [No, you virtue-signaling pea-brain. Protection from the "vaccine" would mean you don't get the virus.]