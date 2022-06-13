Fully Vaccinated and Boosted HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again | 13 June 2022 | Joe Biden's top health official has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in less than a month after contracting the virus during a trip to the G7 health summit in Germany. U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra experienced symptoms of the Covid-19 on Monday morning and tested positive for the disease after taking an antigen test, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim confirmed. "He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms," Lovenheim said.