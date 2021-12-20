Fully vaccinated and boosted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for COVID-19 | 20 Dec 2021 | Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19. Hogan said he received a positive rapid test for COVID-19 as part of his regular testing routine. "I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment," Hogan said in a tweet. A spokesman for the governor's office said they are still waiting on the PCR test result. The governor continues to urge Marylanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. [Why? "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."]