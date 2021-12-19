Fully vaccinated and boosted NJ Sen. Cory Booker tests positive for COVID-19 | 19 Dec 2021 | Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday night that he tested positive for the coronavirus, despite receiving two doses of the vaccine and a booster shot, he announced. The New Jersey senator is the latest member of the chamber to contract the virus along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) -- who also tested positive for the virus after having received three shots. "I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms have been relatively mild," read a statement from Senator Booker.