Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Sen. Mitt Romney Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test | 29 Jan 2022 | Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and "will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time," according to a news release from his office. The Utah Republican is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is not showing any symptoms, the statement said. His wife, Ann, tested negative for the virus. Romney is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus recently, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).