Fully vaccinated and boosted Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID | 3 Jan 2022 | Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. "His symptoms were mild, and no one else in the household was infected," Patrick senior adviser Allen Blakemore said in a statement Monday, noting that the lieutenant governor has since tested negative. "He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week."