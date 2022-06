Breaking: Fully vaccinated and double-boosted Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid-19 | 15 June 2022 | Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has tested positive for Covid-19, the institute said Wednesday. Fauci, 81, has mild symptoms and has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice, the institute said in a statement.