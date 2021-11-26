Fully vaccinated Bryan Adams announces second COVID-19 diagnosis in month | 26 Nov 2021 | Bryan Adams, the fully vaccinated Canadian rocker, took to social media Thursday to announce that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time in a month while visiting Italy to promote a new calendar. "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid," he posted on his Instagram account. "So it’s off to the hospital for me." Adams was expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar Sunday and Monday. The singer was headed to a nearby hospital for a more reliable PCR test, the Associated Press reported.