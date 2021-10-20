Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dies from Covid 'complications' --Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from Covid-19 "complications" despite being vaccinated, his family has confirmed. | 19 Oct 2021 | Former US Secretary of State and [alleged] war hero Colin Powell has died from Covid-19 "complications," his family has confirmed. Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State and the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was a key figure in a number of Republican administrations but saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003. He was 84 and fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but died at the Walter Reed National Medical Center on Monday.