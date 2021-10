Fully Vaccinated DHS Chief Mayorkas Tests Positive for Covid - Days After Attending Event With Joe Biden | 19 Oct 2021 | Fully vaccinated DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Mayorkas had to cancel a planned trip to Colombia because of his Covid infection. Mayorkas was with Joe Biden on Saturday at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. Joe and Jill Biden stood next to Mayorkas during the service at the US Capitol this weekend.