Fully Vaccinated Fox News Anchor Confirms He Was Hospitalized With COVID Pneumonia, Returns | 21 Feb 2022 | Longtime Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the airwaves after a five-week absence he said was due to a battle with COVID-induced pneumonia. "I'm back, Cavuto declared Monday morning on his Fox Business Network show, which has featured a rotation of fill-in hosts while he was off-air for previously undisclosed reasons. "I did get COVID again--but a far, far more serious strand, what doctors call 'COVID pneumonia,'" he confirmed. "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go." The fully vaccinated Cavuto--who has long been open about surviving cancer...also took shots at the anti-vaxxers who might suggest the jab got him sick. [Right. He only got COVID twice and almost died from it - the vaccine works great!]