Fully vaccinated GOP senator gets COVID-19 | 2 Aug 2021 | Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Monday that, despite being vaccinated for COVID-19, he has tested positive for the virus. In a statement, Graham said his test results were confirmed by the House physician. "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he said. Graham, who was vaccinated in December, has long been a proponent of vaccination, saying during a visit this spring to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston