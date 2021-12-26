Fully Vaccinated Holland America Cruise Ship Turned Away After COVID-19 Positive Tests Reported | 26 Dec 2021 | A Holland America Line cruise ship was denied entry to a Mexican port over the weekend after health officials discovered positive COVID-19 cases on board. The Mexican state of Jalisco's health department confirmed in a statement to media outlets that 21 crew members on the Koningsdam cruise line tested positive for COVID-19 when it arrived in the tourist resort city of Puerto Vallarta. "Through onboard testing, we have confirmed that a small number of fully vaccinated crew on Koningsdam tested positive for COVID-19," Holland America wrote in a statement on Saturday to news outlets. "All are showing mild or no symptoms and are in isolation. Close contacts have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution."