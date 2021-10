Fully Vaccinated Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for Covid-19 | 1 Oct 2021 | Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday evening, the Supreme Court said. 56-year-old Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated against Covid since January and has no symptoms. Kavanaugh will not be on the bench on Monday, the start of the new term and the first in-person session with all Supreme Court Justices since the pandemic began.