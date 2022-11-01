'Fully vaccinated' make up majority of COVID hospitalizations in Ontario, gov't data shows --On Jan. 7, there were 1,327 'fully vaccinated cases' in Ontario hospitals compared with 441 'unvaccinated cases.' | 7 Jan 2022 | The government of Ontario's publicly available data regarding COVID-19 shows that most people in hospitals because of COVID-19 are "fully vaccinated." According to the data, as of January 7, there are 1,327 "Fully vaccinated cases" in hospitals, compared with just 441 "Unvaccinated cases." For "Partially vaccinated cases," there are 100 people in the hospital. Of those in ICU in Ontario, there are 119 "Unvaccinated cases," 17 "Partially vaccinated cases" and 106 "Fully vaccinated cases." When it comes to those who test positive for COVID, Ontario's data show that the vast majority come from "fully vaccinated" people.