Fully vaccinated Neil Cavuto of Fox News tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case | 19 Oct 2021 | Fox News host Neil Cavuto, who has been open about his health struggles with multiple sclerosis, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Cavuto did not host his Fox show "Your World" on Tuesday due to the diagnosis. "While I'm somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I'm lucky as well," Cavuto said in a statement shared with The Hill.