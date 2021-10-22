Fully vaccinated Pennsylvania Republican becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case in Congress | 22 Oct 2021 | Rep. Glenn "G.T." Thompson (R-Pa.) disclosed Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, hours after he had voted in person on the House floor. Thompson's office said in a statement that he "began experiencing cold-like symptoms" on Friday afternoon and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Thompson, 62, is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution," his office added. Thompson is the 18th member of Congress -- among 14 in the House and four in the Senate -- to test positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.